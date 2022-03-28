She Freaked Out On Her Roommate For Allowing Her Boyfriend To Come Over And Do His Laundry At Their House

A 21-year-old woman currently lives with 2 roommates, and one of them is the same age as her named Kaci. Kaci is also one of her very best friends, not just someone that she lives with.

Recently, she found out that Kaci has been allowing her boyfriend to come over and do his laundry at their house.

She absolutely was not aware that Kaci’s boyfriend was being invited over to wash his clothing at their place, and it’s not a small amount of laundry by any means.

Now, she and her other roommate purchased the washer and dryer in their house and Kaci did not.

All of them happen to be in college right now, and it was a good amount of money for them to have to spend on the washer and dryer.

Kaci’s boyfriend has a broken washer and dryer, and over the last several months, he’s refused to get new ones so he can stay at his own place and do his laundry.

When she found out about all this, she very politely texted Kaci and said that the last time her boyfriend had done his laundry at their place, the dryer got messed up and the washer was no longer draining properly.

“This has never happened before, it started when he started doing his laundry,” she explained. “We are all in full-time in college and can not afford to replace a washer and dryer and I know if ours broke he would replace his own, and would he let us come do our laundry at his house? NO!”

She also said to Kaci that she would be happy to help her boyfriend find an affordable washer and dryer to buy, and she volunteered her own boyfriend to help move them.

