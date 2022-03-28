She Spilled Wine All Over Her Best Friend’s Wedding Dress On Purpose

A 31-year-old woman attended her best friend Katie’s wedding a couple of weeks ago. She was Katie’s maid of honor, and she was right by Katie’s side as she planned her big day.

She totally loves Katie and was very serious about being the best maid of honor that she could be.

“I did my best to make sure Katie had the wedding of her dreams, but the thing is Katie thinks her wedding was ruined because of me,” she explained.

“Katie for her wedding day chose one of those two-in-one gowns that switches between being a massive tulle ballgown for the wedding and a slinky tight mermaid gown for the reception because it has a detachable tulle skirt layer.”

“Katie is a very showy and extra person, something that I adore about her, so she decided that during the reception she’d step out of her detachable tulle skirt and reveal the underlying mermaid gown in a dramatic fashion in front of the guests.”

It was completely Katie to pull off a theatrical moment like that by changing an entire outfit, and she thought it was a great touch.

She sat down with Katie to think about how Katie could go about changing her outfit in a way that was super over the top and true to her personality.

Katie then came up with the perfect plan; Katie wanted her to pretend to spill her wine on her wedding dress.

Katie would then convince all the guests that she was “panicked” before pulling off her skirt to show her secret dress underneath.

