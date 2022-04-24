All The Reasons Why These People Broke Up With Their Significant Others

Most people have suffered at least one break-up in their life. It can be comforting, or even just entertaining, to hear other people’s splitting-up stories from time to time.

A user named Honeylemonfrog recently asked Reddit users to share why they broke up with their last partners. The thread quickly racked up nearly three thousand comments, where users shared tales ranging from heartbreaking to hilarious.

This Man’s Fiancé Ended Things Two Weeks Before Their Wedding

“I’ve never been the one to break up with someone. But, my last partner broke up with me two weeks before our wedding because ‘the guy that always got away’ was single and in town.”

“They dated for a year. He knocked her up, stole her money, and disappeared.”

“She called me back after all of that and asked if we could get back together. I laughed and hung up.”

–NobleEnsign

This Couple Was Simply Incompatible

“We spent three and a half years together. Overall, it was a good relationship. However, we simply could not live together long-term, and we reached a point in the relationship where it was either time to propose or time to end it.”

