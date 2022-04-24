This Single Mother Was Struck Head-On In A Car Accident And Her Sister Is Trying To Organize Support For Her Recovery Journey

Shyan Sandman got the call that no one hopes to receive. On January 18th, her little sister Tori was struck head-on while driving home from work. The accident occurred just a few minutes after Tori dropped off her daughter at Shyan’s home.

“This accident has left her with major injuries and many unknown months of setbacks,” Shyan wrote.

Tori has undergone one surgery to repair her femur– which plunged through her knee– and has fractured wrists as well as an arm that is broken in two places. Finally, she will also need to have foot surgery.

Tori is a single mom to her beautiful three-year-old daughter Ensley.

“She is the best momma, and Ensley adores her,” Shyan said, “But this will take a huge toll on my sister mentally and physically.”

Juggling medical costs and recovery, as well as a young daughter all by herself, Tori has a long road ahead. So, Shyan has created a GoFundMe campaign to relieve some of Tori’s financial burden.

Tori’s car– which Shyan notes saved her life– is still, unfortunately, “completely totaled.” In addition, Tori does not have strong health coverage and will require a lengthy recovery period.

“This will include physical therapy to get her walking again, a hospital bed to keep her comfortable once she is released to go home, and unknown medical bills that will be piling on soon,” Shyan said.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Tori

