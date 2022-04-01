Former Miss Universe Australia Is Tearing Down Skin Stigmas By Opening Up About Her Struggle With Acne

Since Snapchat launched its face filter technology in January 2015, beauty expectations have never been the same. Arguably the most considerable stigma cultivated by filters, though, surrounds acne.

In the seven years since Snapchat pioneered face-smoothing, nearly every social media app offers users the ability to alter their faces.

Even outside social media, various apps like Facetune and FaceApp have a business model reliant on the obsession with “perfecting” blemishes.

It is also no secret that celebrities and influencers have benefitted from the practice. By portraying flawless skin coupled with “perfect” outfits and lifestyles, people across the globe are scammed into believing their appearance is not the norm.

But, Olivia Molly Rogers– former Miss Universe Australia– has made it her mission to lay these lies to rest. She shared a transparent and emotional Instagram post with her near two hundred thousand followers about her struggle with acne.

“With everything going on in the world, I realize that problematic skin is a trivial topic. But I just want to share this with anyone who is having a tough time with their skin right now. Because I know it does not feel insignificant for you,” Olivia began.

Despite turning thirty just a few weeks ago, Olivia shared how she has consistently struggled with acne since age thirteen.

“It has been seventeen years of relentless acne, and I am feeling frustrated and fed up. I have posted about my skin in the past, but I probably don’t do it as often as I should,” Olivia said.

Instagram; pictured above is Olivia

