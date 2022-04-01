She Destroyed Her Best Friend’s Life After She Ended Up Falling In Love With Her Husband

A 39-year-old woman has a best friend who is also 39, but she just destroyed this woman’s life. It turns out that she ended up falling in love with her best friend’s husband.

She was married herself, but her husband sadly passed away in an accident, she says this caused her to start becoming close with her best friend’s husband.

For the last 5 years, she’s secretly been in a relationship with her best friend’s husband, and her best friend only just learned about this.

“My best friend found out about us and it has uprooted everyone’s lives around me,” she explained.

Her best friend has 2 kids that she loves, and her best friend’s family has really become more important to her than her own.

She said sorry to her best friend “a million times” after her best friend learned her secret, but her best friend is currently ignoring her, and who can blame her?

“I don’t want to lose her or the kids,” she said. “I also want to put it out here that my bf and I are and have been in love for a very long time.”

“Last we met (my bf and I) he mentioned being confused about his feelings, however, I am not. He did say that if his wife files for divorce then, he and I can move in together and get married in the future.”

She thinks her best friend will be divorcing her husband so that she can finally be with him. She did mention that she’s the godmother of her best friend’s kids, and she doesn’t want to lose the wonderful relationship she has built with them.

