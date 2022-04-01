Her Boyfriend Just Dumped Her So He Could “Find Himself”

A 23-year-old woman has been best friends with her 25-year-old boyfriend well before they even began a relationship.

They were so close in high school, but back then, her boyfriend never brought up his feelings for fear of ruining their friendship.

A few years after high school, they drifted apart, before reconnecting not that long ago. Her boyfriend then revealed to her that he was pretty in love with her in high school, and after all that time, he felt the same way.

“…He still loved me and told me he was so happy to have me in his life again and he was never letting me go again,” she explained.

She began dating her boyfriend, and he quickly started discussing marriage and even a promise ring.

Speaking of promises, her boyfriend “promised” to always love her and never leave her. She really believed that she was going to spend the rest of her life with him.

As their relationship progressed, her boyfriend commented about needing to clean up his act, pay off his debt, and tie up a few loose ends before he could truly sweep her off her feet.

Then, her boyfriend began saying that he was not exactly ready to be so committed to her, yet they continued dating.

“One day he goes off the grid,” she said. “Next day tells me he thought about it and he isn’t ready for a relationship, he was taking time to find himself.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.