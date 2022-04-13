Her Mom Set Her Up With A Nice Guy Who Actually Had A Girlfriend And Tried To Break Into Her Home

After getting out of a sticky relationship, sometimes family or friends might try to set you up. One TikToker’s mom tried to do just that. But, the set-up completely backfired.

The woman, named Briony Tallis, took to TikTok to share the shocking turn of events.

After her mother asked if she was “still dating that insufferable leech”– her ex-boyfriend– Briony said she was not.

So, her mother claimed to know a “really nice guy” for Briony.

Well, the pair went on a date, and things got really “awkward” during the drop-off. Briony has a doorbell camera and wanted to re-watch their perplexing goodbye. But, before she could get to that footage, she came across a recording from a few hours prior.

When the man first approached Briony’s front door to pick her up, he was wrapping up a phone call. The doorbell cam caught his incriminating conversation for the world to see.

“Okay, alright, of course. I’ll see you later, I promise. I need to eat with my parents first. Okay, bye baby, I love you,” the man said on the phone before knocking on Briony’s door.

After checking the footage, she was understandably taken aback. Briony also wanted to caution the man’s apparent girlfriend, so she shared the video on TikTok.

TikTok; pictured above is the text from Briony’s mom

