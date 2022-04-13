He’s Upset That His Fiancée Asked Her Cousin To Be A Bridesmaid, So He’s Threatening To Not Pay For The Wedding

A 26-year-old man is currently engaged to his 26-year-old fiancée named Annie, and they have been with one another for close to 3 years.

He and Annie are having their wedding in just a couple of months, as it’s happening this summer.

Wedding planning has been a nightmare for him and Annie, since they can’t get past one big disagreement they keep having regarding the fact that Annie asked her cousin Julia to be a bridesmaid.

He hates Julia so much, yet Annie spends a lot of time every single week with her. There’s a pretty valid reason as to why he hates Julia though; Julia lied about seeing him kissing another girl while he was out with his friends one evening.

Annie freaked out when Julia said this to her that night, and then Julia pressured Annie to dump him.

The thing is, this never happened. He never kissed another girl, and he was with his friends that entire night.

“I rushed home and had to perform damage control,” he explained. “I had all of my buddies that were out with me testify. I had to get bar footage to prove where I was. It wasn’t me they saw but somebody that looked like me from a distance.”

After providing all of that evidence to Annie, she accepted it and was able to move on with him, however, Julia never said sorry to him for nearly running their relationship.

Things have only “gotten worse” between him and Julia since that incident, and Julia still constantly tries to do things to hurt the relationship he has with Annie.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.