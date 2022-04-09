Her Roommate Has Been Allowing Her Boyfriend To Live In Their Dorm Room For Weeks

A 19-year-old college girl is uncomfortable with her roommate’s boyfriend spending every night in their shared apartment.

Their college campus is co-ed, but their housing isn’t, so the structures in place would not permit him to live with the women full-time.

Though she tried to talk to her roommate about the issue, it doesn’t seem like she’s made any strides to improve the situation, even as simple as texting her housemates when her boyfriend is coming over.

To make matters stranger, her roommate’s boyfriend lives on the same campus and could easily go to his dorm to sleep.

However, her roommate made a big deal of the “long walk” back to his dorm and insisted that his roommates “aren’t nice.”

In addition, her roommate has only known her boyfriend for three weeks, which makes this young woman even more uncomfortable since that’s not a long time to vet someone who is spending seven days a week at their shared apartment.

She detailed some of her anxieties: “A nearby university has really high…assault rates,” she shared, also writing, “This state is not familiar to me and I don’t know a lot of people here so I don’t have anywhere else to go to turn to if something happened.”

One commenter recommended that she report the couple, writing, “There should be someone you can report this to on campus if he’s not supposed to be there. No one should feel uncomfortable where they live.”

She then expressed anxiety toward this route, writing that if her roommate found out she’d reported her, “it would be worse putting up with her hating me for the rest of the semester.”

