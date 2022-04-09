A Sweet Family Suffered A Devastating String Of Events After Their House Was Shown To People Who Touched Their Stuff, They Lost Their Pet Duck, And Their Dog Was Left Injured

Kaila is a real estate agent who is experiencing major guilt over what happened at one of her clients’ homes when she allowed other agents and guests to tour their property without her present.

The outcome of her absence was a string of careless mistakes that resulted in the loss of a beloved family pet and a great deal of emotional and financial stress.

Kaila explained on her GoFundMe page, which she set up to benefit the family, what real estate agents are expected to do when they give tours of a person’s home.

She wrote, “it is our duty when showing a home to ensure all gates are secured, all doors shut, and everything personal left untouched.”

However, despite these clear behavioral guidelines for agents to follow, the family returned to their jewelry and personal items having been touched and their shop door left open.

There were serious consequences of leaving the property open; the family’s duck escaped and was tragically killed by one of their dogs.

They had always kept the pets separate because of this gruesome possibility, and now the family’s worst fear had come true for their young son’s duck.

The agents had also left the family’s back gate open, and their dogs escaped. Though the dogs were found and brought back home, one had eaten something harmful, and the family immediately took him to the vet for treatments, which quickly rose above $3,000.

