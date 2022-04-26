She Wants To Enroll Her 2-Year-Old Son In Ballet Even Though It Makes Her Husband Uncomfortable

A woman, her 2-year-old son, and her husband recently moved to a new area that’s super rural. She and her family don’t know a single person in their area with kids the same age as her son.

She decided to enroll her son in a few activities to help him meet kids his own age, and she also figured she would be able to make some new friends this way too.

She enrolled her son in football, which is 40 minutes each week, and she also wants to enroll her son in ballet (another 40 minutes per week), since those are the only options for activities where they live.

Although she doesn’t see a problem with her toddler son doing ballet, her husband does not think this is ok at all.

“My husband doesn’t want him to go to ballet class,” she explained. “He would be happy for him to go to any other dance class and would be happy for him to go to ballet class if he specifically asked to go (sometime in the future obvs).”

“The reason he gives for not wanting him to go to ballet is that he is uncomfortable with it but he won’t give me a specific reason for that discomfort.”

“I gather though that it’s something along the lines of ballet being for girls. He says that the reason for his discomfort is irrelevant and that his being uncomfortable should be reason enough.”

Her husband believes that if either one of them isn’t ok with their son doing something, their son simply should not do it then.

She isn’t on the same page as her husband and thinks that they should always do what is best for their son, regardless of their own personal feelings.

