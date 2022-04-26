She Went On 5 Dates With A Guy Before Realizing That She’s Not Attracted To Him And She’s Not Sure How To Tell Him

A 24-year-old woman met a man through a dating app, and she’s already been on 5 excellent dates with this guy.

She felt that their conversations were great and they had plenty to talk about. She also liked his jokes and he really did make her laugh a lot.

Although there was so much she did enjoy about spending time with him, that all came to a screeching halt when they started taking things to the next level.

“I liked his face, height, and posture,” she explained. “He was always wearing warm thick sweaters, so I could see that he is kinda big, but I couldn’t see the shape.”

“He told me he visits the gym so I thought it will be okay. I wanted to go slow, do everything right, so we had only kissed until the last time; the last time included some touching under the clothes, nothing more.”

“I touched his chest and belly and was disgusted… He has this “daddy” figure which I don’t like at all.”

She also thought he was way too hairy, though that can be easily fixed; a dad bod cannot be so easily fixed.

She just felt all the attraction draining from her body as soon as she found out about what was really underneath those warm, thick sweaters this guy always had on.

She’s really fit, and every guy that she’s really dated has been too. She’s never dated anyone that hasn’t been in shape until now, and it’s not working out for her.

