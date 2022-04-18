She’s Forcing Her Boyfriend To Pick Between Her Or His Ex-Girlfriend

When it comes to reality shows, the idea behind the television series Love Is Blind may be interesting to you. But in real life, being blinded by love is not always a good scenario in real life.

Young and in love, or so she thought, a couple has been dating for about two years. When they first started dating, the boyfriend, who is 19-years-old, had recently broken up with his ex-girlfriend of a year and a half.

With no time to work on himself, he found a new woman but eventually started visiting his ex to talk about their break-up.

Naive and blinded by love, the girlfriend, who is also 19-years-old, allowed her boyfriend to visit her.

She didn’t think twice about the situation until the visits became more frequent.

Expressing her emotions and how much this situation affected her, the boyfriend only got furious and told his current girlfriend that she was the problem.

He continued to visit on days when his current girlfriend was out of town and on vacation until a major incident happened.

One night while he was over at his ex-girlfriend’s house, things with his ex got steamy. Sadly, the current girlfriend found out about this from a mutual friend and not her boyfriend.

After discussing the matter, the boyfriend agreed to stop seeing his ex, but blocking her on social media was off the table.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.