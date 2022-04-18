He’s Not Sure He Can Keep Dating His Girlfriend Since She’s Basically Mooching Off Him

Money is the number one pain point when it comes to relationships. Yet, you could be the closest couple with the healthiest relationship and find it difficult to talk about your finances.

It’s important to be upfront and honest when you first start dating. Discussing your goals in life is key to ensuring that you both are on the same page about your future.

What if you find months in to your relationship that your partner has horrible financial responsibility? Do you stay and help them out, or do you leave?

Ten months ago, a couple met through a mutual friend and immediately hit it off. Blown away by their connection, they decided to date, making this, the guy’s first girlfriend.

They get along and have a lot of common interests, minus one thing; the girlfriend does not handle her finances well at all.

A degree in her field does not pay much, leaving her with an hourly pay of less than $20 an hour.

On the other hand, the boyfriend makes significantly more than her.

Over the past few months, he has paid for her past due car payments, as her car was going to get repossessed, and her rent because she got an eviction notice.

He asked her to move in to help her feel more comfortable financially.

