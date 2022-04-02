She’s Using Her Eyebrows To Raise Awareness For Women Being Able To Wear Whatever Makeup They Want

This TikToker is gaining momentum on her quest to normalize range in the picky beauty industry, and she’s gained a massive following who agrees with her mission.

Sammie Jo posts videos with her eyebrows over-lined in black to an extreme with an important message for viewers; “me not giving into society’s standard of beauty and trying to send a message to women and young girls.”

One commenter on her video pointed out a message that should be obvious to makeup users but has somehow fallen through the cracks.

She wrote, “Makeup is an art form which is frowned upon if it’s not to the modern-day standards!!”

Sammie Jo has dubbed her movement “Beauty Redefined Or We Suffer,” or B.R.O.W.S. for short.

She even posted a video about the hypocrisy of women who say they support others yet continue to tear them down for their looks. She captioned one video, “It’s always girls support girls until you have big brows and wonky teeth.”

The creator is dedicated to taking power away from the idea of “bad eyebrows” or other features on women, whether they are natural or creatively enhanced with makeup.

It’s clear from the comments on her videos that followers are finding strength and self-confidence through her B.R.O.W.S. campaign, and she even made a video compilation of selfies that fans sent in.

TikTok; pictured above is Sammie Jo

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.