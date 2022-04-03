This Disney Superfan Went Viral On TikTok For His Huge Act Of Kindness

The “happiest place on earth” became a little bit happier earlier when one Disney superfan Jason committed the ultimate act of kindness.

During a recent visit to the amusement park, Jason dedicated four whole hours to standing in line. The line was not for a ride or even a show; instead, it was to buy an ultra-special popcorn bucket.

At the start of 2022, EPCOT released a limited-edition popcorn bucket. It resembles a smiley, purple dragon and is a massive deal for Disney superfans.

Due to the high demand, Disney is only allowing two buckets per parkgoer to be sold. After spending nearly half of his day waiting for the one-of-a-kind item, Jason recorded his decision to share the magic.

“This one right here is for my mom. Happy birthday, mom,” Jason said while displaying one dragon bucket.

“But this guy right here, he is for the spirit of Disney,” Jason said and held up a second bucket, “Let’s go find someone from the back of the line and give it to them.”

The next scene is a sped-up clip of Jason walking all the way to the back of an enormous line. He passed what must have been hundreds of hopeful fans along the way until he found “the one.”

“Oh my god, are you serious?!” the fan asked Jason while clutching her chest, “Thank you so much!”

TikTok; pictured above is Jason

