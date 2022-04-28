Take A Tour Of This Stunning And Historic NYC Mansion That You Can Buy For $33 Million Dollars

The historic James F.D. Lanier mansion in Manhattan is now up for grabs. But, hopeful buyers will have to cough up a considerable chunk of change.

The home, located at 123 East 35th St. in Murray Hill, is over eleven thousand square feet and listed at 33 million dollars.

The massive house was built in 1903, and Christie’s International Real Estate has called it an “exuberant celebration” of the Gilded Age.

It rests in a prime location between Park and Lexington Avenues and is a historic pillar of New York City.

During the Gilded Age, the Lanier family were well-regarded socialites who hired the Hoppin & Koen architectural firm to construct this gorgeous mansion.

From the outside, the Lanier House may appear understated. But, the interior is nothing less than grandiose opulence.

Christie’s; pictured above is the outside of the Lanier House

The house features private quarters, home to nine bedrooms– five of which are suites– seven full bathrooms, and three half baths.

The staff quarters are nothing to scoff at, either. They are equipped with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an office.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.