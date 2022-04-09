This College Girl Rescued Her Cat From Underneath A Car When He Was Only 4-Months-Old And After He Mysteriously Fell Ill, She’s Been Fighting To Save Him

St. Louis, Missouri. A young college student has started a fundraiser for her cat, Loaf, who has suddenly and mysteriously fallen ill.

Alana Mccall is sending out a cry for help after her 2-year-old named Loaf came down with a high fever in late March.

Alana rescued Loaf when he was just a four-month-old kitten. She found him sitting under her boyfriend’s car. She described him as being so small and dirty, and she took Loaf and wrapped him up in her coat.

Her boyfriend told her not to take him, but she said he could “suck it up.” She then took Loaf home.

“Ever since then, he has been the light in my life,” explained Alana.

Sadly, this is not the first time Loaf has gotten sick.

Last summer, Alana had to take him to the animal hospital when he fell ill due to an unknown origin. Between then and now, he was doing fine and taking the medications he was prescribed.

On March 28th, Alana noticed Loaf acting similarly to how he did when he was sick over the summer.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Loaf

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.