She Staked Out Her Boyfriend’s Apartment And Saw Another Woman Leaving From His Place

A 33-year-old woman has dated her 30-year-old boyfriend for the last two and a half years, but things between them have been a complete rollercoaster.

She has broken up and gotten back together with her boyfriend several times, and she has also moved across the whole country for him (he did do the same for her).

Right now, she doesn’t trust her boyfriend at all, and he doesn’t exactly trust her either so that certainly puts a big strain on their relationship.

After she picked up and moved to be with him in another state, he revealed to her that he was not interested in having children with her or even marrying her.

When he said that, she packed up and moved home as she couldn’t justify being with someone who did not see a future with her at all.

Although she dumped him, she then tried to reconcile with him and started seeing him again. She wound up breaking with him for a second time, sleeping with another guy, and then going back to her boyfriend.

From that point in time, things between her and her boyfriend have really been a mess as they’ve worked to try to be together while also breaking up a few more times.

They are currently together, though it’s not going smoothly at all and she found out that he lied to her about hanging out with his ex-girlfriend.

She also later discovered another woman’s scrunchie in her boyfriend’s bedroom and another woman’s credit card in his house.

