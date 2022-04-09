She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Didn’t Even Look Like His Photos, But It Gets Worse

When you meet someone online, there’s always the risk of them not looking like their pictures. Sometimes, we can look past that if we feel we’re safe and if the person makes up for it with a great personality. Other times, it’s just the first in a series of red flags.

A young woman named Kristen (kristenbeatty24) made a TikTok video describing one of the worst dates she has ever been on.

“Here’s the story of a time I went on a first date with a guy who didn’t look like his pictures,” says Kristen. “But that’s not even the worst part of it.”

She explains how they made plans for a dinner date where they would meet each other at the restaurant. It would be her first time seeing him in person.

Kristen was driving through rush hour traffic and had to show up to the restaurant a couple of minutes late.

On her way there, the guy, who had been at the restaurant called her to tell her that there would be a 35-minute wait.

Although he sounded a little annoyed, Kristen told him to put their names on the list and that they could spend the waiting time getting to know each other in the parking lot.

Unfortunately, they couldn’t sit at the bar inside the restaurant because of restrictions, so Kristen decided that the two of them could chat in her car.

TikTok; pictured above is Kristen

