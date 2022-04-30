This Tall Teen Broke Two Guinness World Records And Is Empowering Tall Women Everywhere

Texas teen Maci Currin has just broken two Guinness World Records. At six feet and ten inches tall, Maci is now recognized as having the longest female legs in the world. She also has the longest legs of any teenager in the world.

From Cedar Park, Texas, Maci belongs to a family of relatively tall individuals. Still, neither her parents nor siblings stand up to her height. Maci’s legs actually account for sixty percent of her stature.

And as a teenager, life is already riddled with judgment and comparison to others. Maci has had to battle the typical teen stressors on top of being bullied for her tallness.

This is what inspired her to pursue the record titles in the first place and show everyone that embracing your height is powerful.

“Around sophomore year, I just stopped caring what other people thought of me. Once I just stopped caring, I was not affected by anything,” Maci said.

Her inspiring story has also blown the TikTok community away. Tall women are often put down in popular media, but Maci has made it her mission to empower women everywhere, no matter their height.

Her TikTok account, @_Maci.C, has nearly two million followers and over thirty-nine million likes. Maci posts trendy and fun videos much like other teens. But, she also uses her platform to educate people about underrepresented height stigmas.

For example, Maci posted a “PSA” for “all the tall girls of TikTok” that reached over three hundred thousand people.

TikTok; pictured above is Maci

