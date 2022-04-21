This Teen Went Missing 2 Years Ago And Was Just Found Living Homeless In Another State

Clearlake, California. 19-year-old Connerjack Oswalt finally reunited with his family on April 9, after three years of being missing.

Connerjack went missing on September 28, 2019, when his mother was preparing lunch. At the time, Connerjack was 17-years-old with autism, which was diagnosed in 2014.

His family has searched for him ever since he went missing, handing out fliers, scanning social media, and desperately chasing down fruitless leads.

Connerjack’s mother, Suzanne Flint, and his stepfather, Gerald Flint, moved back to Idaho Falls, where he was born. The parents were hoping he would eventually make it back there.

“There wasn’t a day I wasn’t searching for him, in some form or fashion,” Suzanne said.

“Any hints at something that remotely resembled him, we would follow up on it,” Gerald said. “We’ve had a lot of false hope over the last two and a half years. It’s been a real nightmare.”

Connerjack was eventually found in Utah. Sheriff Justin Martinez at the Summit County Sheriff’s Office discovered him sleeping outside of a convenience store. Sheriff Martinez suspected that Connerjack must have lived on the street for a couple of weeks.

Several weeks before Connerjack’s identity was confirmed, residents in Summit County began calling the sheriff’s office to report seeing a homeless person pushing a cart.

NCMEC; pictured above is Connerjack

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.