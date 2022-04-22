Her Husband Got Another Woman Pregnant And Now He Wants Her To Let This Little Girl Call Her Mom

A woman was married to her husband up until 4 years ago when she learned that he got another woman pregnant.

She promptly filed for divorce, and this other woman went on to have a baby girl named Juniper, who is currently 3-years-old.

Unfortunately, this other woman passed away when Juniper was a year old, and Juniper has nobody in her life except for her ex and her ex’s family (Juniper’s mom didn’t have any family since she grew up in the foster care system).

She has 4 children of her own, and her oldest two cut her ex right out of their lives during the divorce because they were so upset about what he did.

Her 2 youngest children Nate and Jacob still have a relationship with her ex, and since they are only 11 and 8, she does drive them to her ex’s house or picks them up.

Her youngest children have become incredibly close to Juniper, and she has attempted to take all of them somewhere when Juniper was a little younger, though she never did that again.

“…I know she’s blameless but I can’t separate her from my ex’s betrayal, so now every time I pick Nate and Jacob up I try not to engage much,” she explained.

“If she says hi, I say hi back, if she waves, I do too, but nothing more. Now, every time I pick them up, she starts to mumble ”mama, mama”, I’ve told her things like ”No Juniper, I’m not your mom”, ”Call me [my name], I’m fine with that”, las time she actually ran at me calling me mama and began to cry when I didn’t pick her up and took her with me.”

She doesn’t believe that her ex is putting the word mom in Juniper’s mouth like this; she thinks that Juniper is just watching her own children refer to her as their mom and she’s repeating that.

