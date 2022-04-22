This True Crime Promposal Is One Of The Best Things I’ve Seen All Day

Prom season is upon us, and that means prompsals are too. Promposals were first made popular back in the 2000s, and MTV even had a whole show devoted to just that.

To be honest with you, I have no idea why MTV even canceled that show after only a handful of episodes, since it was pretty great, but that’s beside the point.

Promposals are essentially meant to be unique ways to ask your crush to go to prom with you, and many people rely on creating cool posters popping the question, “Will you go to prom with me?”

Yesterday, the Pasco Police Department in Pasco, Washington, shared a pretty clever true crime promposal that one of their officers helped pull off recently.

It’s one of the best things I’ve seen all day, and if you love true crime you probably will completely agree with me.

“Not only are we the finest crime-fighting force there when you need us in an emergency, but we also happen to be the finest wingman… or wingwoman too,” the Pasco Police started out by saying in the Facebook post.

“So when this young gentleman requested the assistance of our very own Officer Maricela Garcia-Ramirez with his promposal, she said, “Say no more. I got you, Bro,” or something along those lines is how we imagine it.”

“And with the help from Officer Garcia-Ramirez, this lucky lady was convinced it would indeed be a crime to say no, and she said YES! (I’m assuming because I wasn’t there but they sure do look happy in this picture so I don’t imagine it went the other way).”

Facebook; pictured above is the clever true crime proposal, Officer Garcia-Ramirez, and the happy couple

