This TikToker Spurred A Conversation Around Best Medical Practices After Recording Her Doctor Watching A YouTube Video About Her Case

Imagine going to the hospital and, after speaking with a doctor, you see them googling or watching videos on the internet regarding your case. Would this make you lose confidence in their abilities?

Well, this recently happened to a woman who shared a now-viral video of her experience on TikTok.

She visited the hospital regarding a cyst and, after speaking to the medical team, witnessed her doctor watching a YouTube video.

“Not the doctor looking up a YouTube video on how to heal my cyst. Got their MD at YouTube university,” the woman captioned her video. One clip also shows the woman looking at her doctor in dismay.

Her TikTok video has since reached over 5.3 million people and gained over seven hundred and sixty-five thousand likes. Although, the comment section might not be what you would expect.

Rather than discrediting the doctor, many commenters actually took offense to the TikToker’s allegations.

They defended the doctor for staying up-to-date on medical information and praised her practice as commonplace.

“Med student here! Doctors double-check things all the time. There is a LOT of information out there to refresh on,” commented one user.

