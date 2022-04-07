Her Boyfriend Cheated On Her And Now She’s Convinced He’s About To Propose

A 19-year-old girl has been dating her 19-year-old boyfriend for close to half of a year now, and although they haven’t been together for that long, things have gotten pretty serious between them.

She is “madly in love” with him, and she knows he feels the same way about her, or at the very least she thinks he has to be “really obsessed” with her.

They’ve had a lot of ups and downs in their relationship, but despite that, everything was working out to be great between them.

“One of our biggest hardships happened about 3 weeks ago,” she explained. “I went to the club with some of my friends and I drank a lot but I was still in control of my actions.”

“Someone offered me a drink and I accepted it (because I’m dumb) and long story short, I woke up the next morning at a dude’s place not remembering anything from that night.”

“Anyways, I freaked out and left…This same evening, I told my bf about it and he was really mad at the guy and at me as well.”

Her boyfriend was so upset that she ended up at another guy’s place that he told her he did not want to continue being in a relationship with her.

She did speak to him extensively about what happened, and in the end, he agreed to keep dating her.

“Fast forward to 2 weeks later, I receive an Insta DM from a girl telling me she had a match on Tinder with my man a month ago and they’ve been talking ever since (so before the club incident),” she said.

