She Wants To Back Out Of Being In Her Friend’s Wedding Because She’s Concerned For Her Health

Planning and celebrating a wedding will never be the same after the pandemic. A tremendous amount of couples who got engaged during or before 2020 have had to sacrifice their dream ceremonies to keep friends and family safe.

Many weddings have been delayed, downsized, or even just canceled – sometimes it’s just easier to go to the courthouse!

One woman is currently stuck debating whether or not to attend or be at her best friend’s wedding because she’s so concerned for her health and putting it at risk by being there.

Her best friend was originally supposed to get married in 2020, but will now be doing it this summer. The wedding was delayed multiple times due to the pandemic.

“I feel extremely anxious to attend due to COVID concerns,” she explained. “But I don’t want to let her down by backing out.”

She herself is still very serious about COVID-19 risks and still lives a very restricted life as a result.

She will only go out to get essentials, and any friend or family visits are typically masked while indoors.

Due to some health issues, the woman suffers from constant cold-like symptoms all throughout the year. She suffers from a sore throat, runny nose, throat tickle, a cough, etc.

“I am constantly guessing whether I’m sick or not,” she said. “I still feel extremely anxious going out around strangers when I have these symptoms.”

