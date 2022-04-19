This Tough TikToker Shocked The World With His Passion For Knitting

TikTok has become the go-to social platform for hobbyists. From painters to bakers to potters, loads of content creators have curated dedicated accounts for their craft of choice.

While it can be hard to stand out amongst the immense creative competition, one TikToker named Jude Moore has ignited a frenzy amongst his followers.

The twenty-six-year-old young man from Essex, England, is an avid knitter who has amassed over half a million followers on TikTok.

While most might associate knitting with older age brackets, or simply women in general, Jude has single-handedly broken down the knitting stereotype.

Pair Jude’s skillful knitting with his sharp fashion taste and edgy tattoos, and some may say he has woven his appeal into classic seam work.

Jude originally learned how to knit from his grandmother as a child. After acting a bit bad during his younger years, Jude was sent to live with his grandparents. There, he picked up the art of knitting and never let go of the practical hobby.

The TikTokers other hobbies– which include working out, boxing, and working on his motorcycle– often cause the public to question his interest in knitting. With such binary stereotypes, it is hard for many to imagine that a “tough guy” can also enjoy weaving some yarn.

But, Jude simply finds it therapeutic and elaborated more on his love for knitting in a recent viral TikTok.

TikTok; pictured above is Jude

