She Ruined Her Brother-In-Law’s Life On Purpose And Destroyed Her Sister’s Life Too In The Process

Is getting revenge on someone the best idea?

Sure, some people may have hurt you pretty badly, but does ruining their lives account for what they did? Especially when it comes to your family?

This girl found out her brother-in-law was cheating on her sister, and instead of going to her sibling directly, she chose to ruin his life and hurt her sister along the way.

Around a year ago, the family was enjoying a warm summer day by the pool. The sister decided to pick up her brother-in-law’s phone and go through it for some odd reason. She had zero suspicions that he was doing her family wrong until she found some information that would ruin their lives.

Cal, the brother-in-law, and her sister, Laura, met when they were teenagers and have been together ever since. They are now married with two children, one boy, and one girl.

Unfortunately, when the sister went through the husband’s phone, she found that he was having an affair.

Sadly, Cal did not have just “one other woman.” Instead, he had several, including co-workers, a mutual friend of his and Laura, and some other woman whom the sister did not know.

While her sister was home taking care of the kids, Cal would lie and say he was with the guys, yet he was with one of these other women.

Instead of telling her sister, she chose to sign him up for all sorts of ads and appointments using his work email. As a result, Cal would constantly get calls reminding him about doctors, dentists, and other various appointments.

