After A Couple Became Stranded And Separated In A Northern California Snow Storm, This Woman Survived On Only Yogurt For Six Days

Last month, a couple from northern California was traveling back to their hometown of Little Valley. But, a large snowstorm caused the rural dirt roads to become hazardous, and the pair’s trip took a scary turn.

Justin Lonich, a forty-eight-year-old man, and his girlfriend, Sheena Gullett, found themselves stranded in Lassen County, California after their car got stuck in the snow.

The couple attempted to wait out the snowstorm overnight, but by morning, their car battery had died, and they decided to hike toward help.

Justin and Sheena hoped to make it to Highway 44– a well-known state highway. While hiking through the snow, though, Sheena’s boot soles became damaged.

She started to fall behind Justin during their trek, and eventually, the couple became separated.

The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office described what happened next in a published press release.

“Justin went back to find Sheena, but because of heavy snowfall, he was unable to find her. Justin sought shelter and built a campfire,” the release explained.

The following morning, Justin continued his trek and ultimately sought shelter for a third night. Then, he finally reached Highway 44 and “hitched a ride” with a good samaritan four days after initially getting stuck in the snow.

Unfortunately, Sheena’s whereabouts remained unknown, and Justin immediately visited the police station to report her missing.

