Both Her Sisters Are Absolutely Gorgeous But It’s Tough On Her

A 23-year-old woman is the middle child of her family and she has an older sister and a younger sister.

Both of her sisters are absolutely gorgeous, and it’s honestly tough on her. She really does love her sisters, and not only are they winning in the looks department, but they also are incredibly hilarious and sweet.

“Now my older sister is happily married with a baby, my younger sister is constantly dating, and I’m seen as the weird middle sister who kinda follows them around and has no luck with guys,” she explained.

“So yesterday I was at a family dinner and my mom brought up how my younger sister (21) should date this really handsome guy she knows.”

She and this guy her mom has in mind are both 23, and it crushed her that her mom figured her little sister would be a better match for him without even stopping to consider that she might be excited about the possibility to date him too.

It’s not just her mom who does this though; it’s her entire family. Every single time one of her loved ones tries to matchmake, she’s never on their list or considered as an option.

“And if I do start talking to someone my mom and older sister are encouraging me to try and settle down with them even if I don’t really feel a connection,” she said.

“They’re always bringing up how I’m “too picky”, but I just don’t want to settle for someone out of desperation.”

“It’s really frustrating because it’s so easy for them to say that I just need to pick someone, but I feel like they’ve kinda damaged my self-confidence when it comes to dating.”

