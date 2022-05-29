Her Boyfriend Dumped Her One Day Before Their Prom, Before Telling Her She Can’t Show Up At Their Prom Anymore

A 17-year-old girl was dating a guy who is 18, and they were together for several months without him making her feel like he was hesitant about their relationship.

Her boyfriend never gave her any indication that maybe he didn’t want to be in that relationship with her, and he also always said that he was in love with her and happy to date her.

You can definitely see why she thought everything was great between them, but apparently, her boyfriend didn’t exactly feel that way.

“We did a musical together, and I’m close with everyone in the show,” she explained. “We were seen as the “it couple” and the directors loved us as well.”

“He introduced me to his family early in the relationship and it seemed like he enjoyed being with me.”

Around a week ago, he began acting not quite like himself, and this new version of her boyfriend wasn’t nice at all.

Her boyfriend actually made her start crying over how awful he was to her one day, and after she started tearing up, he acted like it wasn’t a problem at all.

One day after her boyfriend made her cry, he came over to her house, and he dumped her right there on the spot.

“He explained he wanted to break up for a long time but waited until the show was over because he didn’t want people to treat him differently,” she said.

