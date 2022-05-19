Raquel Leviss From Vanderpump Rules Is About To Compete In Her Last Pageant

Fans of the hit Bravo reality show Vanderpump Rules are most likely familiar with Raquel Leviss.

Many fans are invested in Raquel as a reality T.V. star, keeping up with the latest drama on her and her ex, fellow Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy.

But Raquel is also known for being a pageant contestant! According to US Weekly, she was a pageant queen growing up, and has competed in Miss California and Miss Malibu USA events. Pageants seem to have made a big impact on Raquel’s life.

This year, she will be taking the stage as a Miss California pageant contestant for the final time during the 2022 event. Raquel opened up on her feelings about nearing the end of her pageant career on Instagram.

“I just wrapped my last ever Miss California USA headshot,” she wrote. “Fingers crossed that it won’t be my very last pageant ever and that I will have the opportunity to represent California on the Miss USA stage.”

Raquel also took the time to write and reflect on how competing in pageants has shaped her into the woman she is today.

“The two things I have always strived for, as I competed on and off throughout the years of my young adult life, were self-improvement and building confidence,” she said.

“Looking back at the times I did compete, I truly see such a beautiful transformation and I owe a lot of that to pageantry.”

Instagram; pictured above is Raquel

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.