She’s Wondering If It’s Wrong To Lie To Her Husband About How Expensive Their Rent Is

A woman is currently married to her husband, and they couldn’t be more different in regards to their family situations and money.

She grew up rich, and her mom and dad gifted her a trust fund as soon as she graduated from college, which her mom and dad did pay for completely.

On the other hand, her husband grew up without money really, and he had to work so incredibly hard to even graduate college.

Her husband is still in debt from the loans he had to take out for college, and he has more debt to his name aside from his college loans.

“I know I’ll never understand what it’s like to worry about money or the stress that my husband has been through because of money,” she explained.

“That being said, he’s married to someone with money and I would like to help him with some of his money woes. I offered to pay off his college debt for him and he refused, stating pride as his reason, and that he doesn’t want anyone to think he’s with me for my money.”

She loves her husband, and he loves her, so she doesn’t see why it matters what other people will think.

Her husband still is too proud to accept help from her financially, which brings us to their recent dilemma.

She and her husband moved to LA not that long ago, hoping their careers will really take off there.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.