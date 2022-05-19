She Told Her Dad That Even Though An Entire Decade Has Passed, She’s Still Holding A Grudge Against Him For Something He Did

A 26-year-old woman’s mom sadly passed while giving birth to her, and growing up, it was just her and her dad.

As she got older, she made an effort to become more interested in her dad’s interests. She was into bikes and cars. She loved dinosaurs, she wouldn’t play with dolls, and she didn’t own anything feminine like skirts or dresses.

Then, her dad started seeing a woman named Maria when she turned 12-years-old, and Maria had a daughter, Stacy, who was 15.

Maria really was lovely to her, while Stacy couldn’t come any crueler. Stacy really went out of her way to bully her for not being so girly and for liking the things that her dad did.

“To make things short, Stacy would often throw awful comments about me being a boy, a weirdo, etc. and my dad would do these same comments in a less-bully way,” she explained.

Her dad always called Stacy “his daughter” whereas he referred to her as “his son.” Her dad even game them very different nicknames, which made her feel so less than Stacy.

Stacy was her dad’s “peach” and she was her dad’s “T-Rex.” When she turned 15, she tried her best to be more girly.

She wore skirts and dresses. She tried to dye her hair a fun shade of pink, which definitely surprised her dad.

“On my 16th birthday, Stacy put black dye in my shampoo and ruined my whole look, I guess it was the stick that broke the camel’s back because I cried so horrible to the point of not breathing and I told my dad in front of Maria and Stacy what she had been done all of those years, along with my dad’s awful remarks and subtly enabling Stacy’s awful comments,” she said.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.