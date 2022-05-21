She Built A Pretty Cool Snack Drawer Underneath Her Bed And TikTok Is Obsessed

If you have currently been wondering how to store your snacking essentials in your bedroom, have no fear, TikToker @mariealeea is your go-to girl for the job.

After purchasing $25 worth of storage gear, this girl has managed to perfectly organize her snack in the drawers connected to her bed.

This may be a brilliant idea for some, but not for most who have zero self-control when it comes to a late-night binging snack sesh.

I mean, let’s face it, who doesn’t love a good oreo and peanut butter combo as the clock strikes midnight?

So she purchases these handy bins and immediately gets to work organizing her snacks. Aleea has everything from cookies, Oreos, suckers, sour candy, nutty Buddys, etc. Instantly, this becomes the ultimate snack cabinet at the touch of her fingertips.

Luckily for Aleea, she has the self-control most of us lack, which is why this pocket-sized pantry is perfect for her.

Now I know what you are thinking. Behind the screen, we have no self-control. However, her friends don’t need any.

They get to head over to her house, snack, and hang out. It’s the perfect win for her and her friends.

TikTok; pictured above is the snack drawer under Aleea’s bed

