She Tried To Kick Her Fiancé’s Teen Daughter Out Of The Master Bedroom And Now Her Engagement Is Over

A 28-year-old woman dated her 38-year-old fiancé for 2 years, and just a week ago, he proposed to her.

She said yes, and she was looking forward to being able to blend their families together. She has a 6-year-old son, and her fiancé has a 15-year-old daughter.

Her fiancé was married before, but his wife passed away 5 years ago.

“When my fiancé and I started to date, I noticed that his daughter had the master bedroom,” she explained.

“I found it weird because I’ve never seen a child taking over the master bedroom before, but he brushed it off saying that the house was ”hers” so it was normal she slept there, with no further explanation.”

She figured that her fiancé meant that if he ever passed away the house would then belong to his daughter.

She thought it was incredibly strange since he was very much so alive, but she didn’t ask any questions. They were freshly dating and she knew it was best to not pry, so she didn’t.

As soon as she got engaged to her fiancé, she brought up that she expected to move into his house before they picked out a date for their wedding.

Her fiancé agreed to this, and he also suggested that they could go out and buy a house together as that is something they will need to do.

