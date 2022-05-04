Her Now Ex-Husband Had A Child With Their Nanny: Then, Karma Was Served

Lipsyncing TikTok sounds that apply to different situations have quickly become an enormous trend. In doing so, it has become common for TikTokers to drop some pretty appalling story bombs on their followers.

One user named Natalie did just that while revealing that her ex-husband had an affair with their nanny.

“When I run into my nanny that moved into my old house and had a baby with my ex-husband,” Natalie wrote.

She dubbed the video with the famous Parent Trap soundbite that says, “You want to know the difference between us? I have class, and you don’t.”

While many viewers were horrified at the thought of such a hurtful situation, others claimed that Natalie was unrightfully targeting the nanny instead of her ex.

She created a follow-up video to discuss her choice of action.

“I get so many comments asking me why my videos are angled toward the nanny and not my ex because ‘it takes two to tango,'” Natalie began.

“But he, my ex-husband, has actually been quite lovely and remorseful and sweet considering the situation. Although, the nanny has been quite the opposite,” she continued.

TikTok; pictured above is Natalie

