She’s Inviting Her Boyfriend To Her College Graduation As Just Her Friend Since Her Parents Are Super Strict And Won’t Allow Her To Date Anyone

A 21-year-old woman is going to be graduating from college soon, and it’s a really big deal in her family, as she is the first person to graduate from college.

Her mom and dad are coming to her graduation, and her boyfriend is too, though she can’t exactly tell her parents that she’s dating him.

Her mom and dad are super strict, and they always told her she was not allowed to start dating guys until she turned 18.

Well, once she did celebrate her 18th birthday, her parents pushed the acceptable dating age for her back to 21-years-old.

She is currently 21, and when her most recent birthday arrived, her parents changed their minds again and said that she actually could start dating as soon as she was paying her own way and living in her own place.

After graduation, she is going to be obtaining a certification in teaching which will mean she can’t work for a whole semester and will be living at home with her mom and dad for the foreseeable future.

Unbeknownst to her mom and dad, she does have a boyfriend, despite their rules and regulations around her dating life.

She’s been dating since she turned 18, but then she took a break because she was sick of how terrible guys her age were.

Her current boyfriend is someone she’s been crushing on for years, and now they’re pretty much in love.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.