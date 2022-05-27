This Is How She Hilariously Dealt With Being Stood Up By A Guy She Met Online

Whether it is the 1st date or the 3rd date, getting ghosted by someone without explanation can be gut-wrenching. You may be sitting at the bar alone, wondering why he didn’t show up or where it went wrong.

While this decision on behalf of your date can trigger many emotions, it’s important to note that it’s not you, it’s them.

So your date went MIA. They were supposed to meet your 30 minutes ago, you dressed to the nines, which includes undeniably the worst task in the world, shaving your legs, and now you’re left to sulk in a nearby bar wondering why the jerk took days of your time talking to you but could not take 5 seconds to call it quits.

What if we change the game by making them miss the opportunity they chose to skip out on?

That’s precisely what Tik Toker @benjollo decided to do, and now the ball is in her court.

TikTok; pictured above is @benjollo in one of her videos

After being stood up by a Tinder date, @benjollo, who was less than disappointed, decided to make a running joke about it.

She starts off by posting a video on Tik Tok using the trend where people express moments in time when they may have been considered “crazy.”

She captions the video with, “Thinking about how I got stood up by a Tinder date a year ago and I still snap him every now and again saying “hey are you on your way?”

