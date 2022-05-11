TikToker Warns Women To “Always Keep Your Head On A Swivel” After She Was Followed Through The Airport

With smartphones constantly in our back pockets or purses, it can be easy to dive down the social media rabbit hole.

But, it is crucial for women to ignore screen time temptations and always be aware of their surroundings.

Heather O’Keefe, also known as former Miss Montana, recently emphasized this unfortunate reality after suffering an uncomfortable experience at the airport.

While traveling alone, Heather noticed that a man had been following her throughout the airport and recording her. She took to TikTok to share her realization.

“LADIES! Always, but especially while traveling, keep your head on a swivel,” Heather explained.

“This man in the white hoodie followed me around the airport for thirty minutes while videoing me on his phone until I started recording him back. Then, I showed my video to the airport security guard.”

“If you ever feel unsafe, do not be afraid to alert authorities immediately!”

Heather’s TikTok reached nearly 5 million people and gained almost one hundred and sixty thousand likes.

TikTok; pictured above is Heather in one of her videos

