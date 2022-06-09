He Asked A Girl Out On A Date That He Didn’t End Up Having Any Chemistry With, But He’s Wondering If That’s Something That Will Grow If He Keeps Seeing Her

A guy recently met a girl through a dating app, and he seemed to think that she would be a pretty great fit for him online.

He found her attractive, and he liked that she shared some of his interests as well. He started chatting with her on the app, and he was pleasantly surprised to see that she really did have a lot in common with him, so he asked her out on a date a week later.

He did have a nice time on their date, but he felt that in person, it was quite different than how she was online.

She’s the kind of girl who seemed excellent for him “on paper” but in real life, he wasn’t feeling the butterflies on his date with her.

There wasn’t a spark or anything that left him feeling like he wanted more or as if he was really hitting it off with her.

“Although I find her attractive enough and have talked and laughed a lot during the date, I didn’t actually feel any…chemistry,” he explained.

“I didn’t feel the need for physical contact… at all?”

Sure, some people really do experience love at first sight, and some people claim to know within minutes of meeting someone if they’re truly interested in dating them long-term, but I’m not so sure that’s commonplace.

This guy in particular is curious as to whether or not chemistry can develop between him and this girl on a long enough timeline, especially considering the fact that there was none on their first date.

