Her 91-Year-Old Grandma Kept Her Honeymoon Clothes Stored Away, And She Went Viral On TikTok For Trying Them All On

A young woman on TikTok is sharing with her followers a beautiful experience that she gets to share with her grandmother.

Maddy Bill (@maddy_bill) has created a special series on her TikTok account that is almost too sweet to describe.

Maddy’s grandmother is 91-years-old, and Maddy just discovered that her grandmother had kept all of her honeymoon clothes in an old suitcase.

The honeymoon was 70 years ago, and Maddy decided to open that suitcase up for the very first time.

In her first video, Maddy simply opens up the suitcase to just barely reveal what’s inside, then shows some beautiful photos of her grandmother around the time she got married.

The video generated over 1 million likes and 900 comments. The majority of the comments were people asking Maddy to try on some of those lovely vintage clothes, and so she did!

Maddy titled her series, “Grandmother’s Honeymoon Wardrobe Try On.” She’s made 13 videos of herself finding amazing clothes and accessories, which she incorporates into her own style.

The first video consisted of Maddy trying on a black dress that her grandmother wore on her honeymoon in 1952.

TikTok; pictured above is Maddy in one of her videos

