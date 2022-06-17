NASA Is Launching A New Study Focused On UFOs

Do you believe in aliens and UFOs, or do you think it’s all a hoax? Well, this new information from NASA just might convince you that there really is another form of life out there.

On June 9th, NASA announced that they are going to be creating a study team this coming fall to examine “unidentified aerial phenomena” or UAPs.

According to NASA’s announcement, a UAP could be considered an “event in the sky that cannot be identified as aircraft or known natural phenomena – from a scientific perspective.”

In their announcement, NASA explains that this research will be difficult as there have been a limited number of observations on UAPs. This makes it “difficult to draw scientific conclusions about the nature of such events.”

Despite the limited number of observations, NASA finds that it is important to dedicate time and resources to studying them, as they could become a threat to national security and air safety.

“NASA believes that the tools of scientific discovery are powerful and apply here also,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, the associate administrator for science at NASA Headquarters in Washington.

“We have the tools and team who can help us improve our understanding of the unknown. That’s the very definition of what science is. That’s what we do.”

Apologies to any alien lovers, but NASA states in their announcement that there is “no evidence UAPs are extraterrestrial in origin.”

The study team will be made up of an impressive group of people. They include astrophysicist David Spergel, who was previously the chair of the astrophysics department at Princeton University, and Daniel Evans, who is the assistant deputy associate administrator for research at NASA’s Science Mission Directorate.

