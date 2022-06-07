Instagram Is Going To Start Having AMBER Alerts Go Out To Users Of The Platform

As of June 1st, Instagram is bringing AMBER alerts to their platform for the first time.

The company has partnered with organizations such as the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) here in the US, as well as other organizations in Australia and the UK.

Instagram understands that the chances of finding someone’s missing brother, sister, friend, or family member increases when more people are on the lookout, especially in the first few hours.

Once law enforcement sends out the AMBER alert, you will also be notified on your Instagram feed.

As soon as you are alerted on Instagram, you will receive a picture of the missing child, a description, the location of the abduction, and any other necessary information about the case.

“Instagram is a platform based on the power of photos, making it a perfect fit for the AMBER Alert program,” said Michelle DeLaune, President and CEO of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

“We know that photos are a critical tool in the search for missing children, and by expanding the reach to the Instagram audience, we’ll be able to share photos of missing children with so many more people.”

AMBER alerts are available in the United States through Instagram and will be a resourceful tool available in 25 other countries in the next few weeks.

In 2015, the company provided information and AMBER alerts on missing children and has since then been able to assist in thousands of cases worldwide.

