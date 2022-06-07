The Same Day That She Got Her Diploma, Her Boyfriend Shocked Her With An On-Stage Proposal

During a convocation ceremony for the College of Education and Human Services on June 2, 2022, Kathy Fevrius said “Yes” as her boyfriend got down on one knee and proposed in front of a cheering crowd of graduates.

As someone who was in on the surprise appearance, Assistant Dean Carolina E. Gonzalez invited Kathy to the stage to recognize her student experiences at Montclair State University in honor of “one that embodies the identity of our college.”

Moments before the Assistant Dean called Ms. Fevrius to the stage, her boyfriend quickly removed himself from the bleachers, headed through the soccer field, and awaited backstage with a bouquet of flowers.

Gonzalez cued in Hendy Joseph, Kathy’s boyfriend, by inviting him to the podium as a special someone who would present Fevrius with the honor.

Once he was on the stage, his words took over.

“Kathy, no words can express my love for you,” Joseph told her in front of everyone. “I love you.” And then, he got down on one knee and popped the question, “Will you marry me?”

As the excitement poured over Kathy’s face and the crowd cheered uncontrollably, she said yes!

As a bit of back story, the couple met at the Tabernacle Church Of God in Newark.

Mike Peters For Montclair State University; pictured above is Kathy after being proposed to

