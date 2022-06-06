He’s Planning On Breaking Up With His Girlfriend Because Her 3 Young Children Are Just Too Much For Him To Keep Dealing With

A man has been seeing his girlfriend for half a year now, and she’s a mom to 3 young children. Just 3 months into dating his girlfriend, she introduced him to all of her children.

After meeting his girlfriend’s kids for the very first time, he says he’s “been miserable ever since.”

His girlfriend’s oldest child is 9, and her youngest is 3-years-old. His girlfriend also has a 5-year-old child as well.

His girlfriend’s 5-year-old and 9-year-old children share the same dad, and they live with their dad for half of every week.

“She is living with me due to some circumstances so I have her bad 3-year-old in my apartment every day and her other two (5&9) come for half the week per her custody agreement with their father,” he explained.

“The worst one by far is the youngest. Cries for everything and gets what he wants every time. He never goes to sleep because she “doesn’t have the mental strength” to do so.”

“So he is awake as long as we are so I never get a break from the noise.”

He and his girlfriend are both avid gamers, and they enjoy staying up into the early hours of the morning playing video games together.

A week ago, he was shocked when at 4 in the morning he and his girlfriend were still awake, and so was her 3-year-old son.

