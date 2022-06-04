She’s 18 And Pregnant And Her Boyfriend’s Boss Threatened To Fire Him After He Found Out About Their 22-Year Age Gap

An 18-year-old girl is dating a guy 22-years older than she is, and she originally met him when she accompanied her dad to a farm equipment store.

Her boyfriend is the manager of this store that she walked into with her dad, and she fell in love with her boyfriend not long after meeting him that day.

What initially attracted her to her boyfriend is that she doesn’t feel that she can relate to guys her own age and her boyfriend has a 70s cowboy-type vibe that she really likes.

She’s currently 5 or 6 months pregnant, and after her parents found out, her mom essentially disowned her but her dad is being supportive.

Her mom kicked her out of the house a month ago over the news of her pregnancy, and she then moved in with her boyfriend.

She has always dreamed of being a mom, though she and her boyfriend didn’t quite plan on having a baby so soon.

“I’d never been called “cute” or “beautiful” before I met him,” she said. “He thinks I’m attractive and he’s very sweet to me.”

“I was ignored or tormented by boys in school because of what I look like. I was made fun of. No one was nice to me.”

“I sat and watched the boys make the pretty girls laugh, take them out, while I got nothing…He gives me what I missed out on. He makes me not feel like a loser. I don’t care if everyone thinks I’m ugly as long as he thinks I’m pretty.”

