You Can Really Sleep Over In The Spice Girl’s Original Bus Featured In Their Movie

I’ll tell you what I want, what I really, really want, and that is a weekend spent on the Spice Girls original bus, which is now listed by Airbnb super host, IslandHarbour!

Hopefully, the first line of this article took you back in time to a place where the Spice Girls’ greatest hit, Wannabe, was one of the main songs on the radio.

However, maybe it didn’t, which means you may have no idea who this amazing music group of girls is.

This British group formed in 1994 consists of 5 girls Scary Spice, Sporty Spice, Baby Spice, Ginger Spice, and Posh Spice.

Known for their girl-power mantra and infectious dance songs, these young ladies took over the female fanbase by storm, including the global charts in the 90s.

To this day, they still have influence over our music and apparel as we continue to stay influenced by their catchy lyrics and Y2K fashion-based styles.

Now, most of us have the opportunity to travel back in time as we visit this infamous original Spice Girl bus from the 1997 movie Spice World, which is now listed on Airbnb with over 190 reviews in Isle of Wight, England.

As of right now, a one-night stay on the bus starts at $501 and accommodates 3 guests, with 1 bedroom, 2 beds, and 1 bathroom.

Airbnb; pictured above is the outside of the bus

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.